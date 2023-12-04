Detroit-area performing arts center reopens after body is removed from vent system

A performing arts center in suburban Detroit reopened over the weekend with performances of “The Nutcracker,” days after a body was found in the building’s ventilation system
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A performing arts center in suburban Detroit reopened over the weekend with performances of “The Nutcracker,” days after a body was found in the building’s ventilation system.

The body was discovered on Nov. 26 while authorities were investigating a foul odor at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township, which is part of Macomb Community College.

Foul play was ruled out. Investigators believe Jason Thompson, 36, of Clinton Township squeezed himself into the vent system through an opening on the roof, probably in late October.

An autopsy determined that he had suffocated. Thompson's family had reported him missing on Nov. 1.

“There are indications in the investigation through family that he suffered some mental health concerns and issues,” said William Leavens, the college police chief.

There were arrest warrants out for Thompson, but police weren't actively looking for him, said Leavens, who didn't disclose the specific charges.

The performing arts center reopened for public performances after a contractor cleaned the vents.

