Dry tonight, slight chance of snow as system passes by on Tuesday, watching the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a wet and chilly weekend, it was a smooth start to the workweek and we even had a chance to see the sun today.

Temperatures were similar in the 30s, but the sun helped at least a little bit and the wind remained relatively light. It was also good to dry out and while there is a small chance for wet weather on Tuesday, many of us will have a chance to remain dry and even if you don’t on Tuesday, much of this workweek will be on the drier side.

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather will last through this evening, with increasing clouds as a system to our north and west will move closer to the Great Lakes overnight. That system may bring some snow showers closer to tomorrow morning, but that chance is relatively small and the more likely scenario is just the extra clouds coming along for the ride.

Lows will settle in the 20s and 30s tonight. (WNEM)

With the clouds moving in, we won’t fall much temperature wise tonight, with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s tonight. Winds will remain light out of the west northwest.

Tuesday

The system mentioned above will pass by mostly to our south and west, through Illinois and Indiana. This will keep most of the precipitation to our south and west also, but we’re still close enough to see a few scattered snow showers during the day Tuesday. Accumulations, if any, would be pretty minor with this system tomorrow.

Highs will be in the 30s on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 30s again, with a wind that will vary out of the northeast and east northeast direction and remain light.

Snow is possible on Tuesday, with the most likely scenario being widespread snow missing us to the south and scattered snow here. (WNEM)

Any precipitation associated with the system should move out toward the evening hours if not before, but there is a chance we could see a few snow showers from a secondary disturbance Tuesday night. The best chance for snow with this system would be in the Thumb.

Temperatures into Tuesday night will settle in the lower and middle 20s.

Weekend Storm System? What We’re Watching

A storm system is likely to pass through the Great Lakes this weekend. But many questions remain! (WNEM)

Word is getting out that there is potentially a storm system worth watching as we head toward the weekend. At this point on Monday evening, that’s all it is, a system worth watching. We are way too far out from the weekend to have any confidence in the finer details with this system.

We’re currently in the stage where we’re looking for consistency in our weather models, which is essentially looking to see if this storm system keeps showing up consistently. So far, it has. But that could always change as the week goes along and we get better information.

A look at our forecast process for winter storms. (WNEM)

Currently, we’re reasonably confident that there will be a storm system in the Great Lakes region. The question is where exactly the center of the storm will track, which will help us determine temperatures, where there will be any differences in rain and snow, and if it will even move through the TV5 viewing area at all.

In the meantime, just stay tuned! If you’re seeing specific snowfall totals this weekend, ignore them. Or at least know that these snowfall totals may change several times before the weekend even arrives. As soon as we can be confident in precipitation amounts, you’ll have them!

