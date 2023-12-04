Former Tigers Manager Jim Leyland to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame

By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Jim Leyland will be heading to Cooperstown in 2024.

The former Tigers Manager is part of this year’s upcoming class to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame. Leyland is a former World Series winner with 1997 Marlins and made 2 World Series appearances with the Detroit Tigers.

Leyland managed the Tigers from 2006-2013 and was named Manager of the Year in his first year in Detroit, his third time in his career.

With the Tigers he won two American League Championships and over his career he’s made the postseason 8 separate times.

