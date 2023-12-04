Governor Whitmer: More than 25,400 Michiganders saved on college costs this semester

(zimmytws - stock.adobe.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 25,400 Michigan students saved on college this semester, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday.

Students saved money via the Michigan Advancement Scholarship, a scholarship for Michigan high school graduates needing financial aid. More than $53 million in scholarships were distributed.

Governor Whitmer championed the scholarship. Its goal is to increase the number of Michiganders with a degree or certification to 60% by 2030. Currently, 50.5% of residents have a degree or certification.

“The Michigan Achievement Scholarship has lowered the cost of college for over 25,400 students, helping them chase their dreams,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “By expanding the path to community college, private college, or a public university, we are helping more Michiganders ‘make it’ in Michigan. Together, we will achieve our Sixty by 30 goal, to have 60% of our working age population earn a post-secondary degree or skills training by 2030. Since I took office, we have made significant progress thanks to programs like Michigan Reconnect and the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says
Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
TV5 First Alert Forecast | Sunday Morning
Cold rain and snow return to Mid-Michigan today
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Kelly McWhirter
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says
Jelly Roll
Police joke about contest for ‘free’ Jelly Roll concert
Police are asking for help identifying the person who robbed the Kroger store on State Street...
Police searching for suspect in robbery
Genesee County Sheriff said the body recovered in Saginaw County is confirmed to be the...
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says