Man arrested, charged for stealing cigarettes totaling $3,500

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged for stealing $3,500 worth of cigarettes from a gas station in Flushing.

City of Flushing Police Chief Steve Colosky said police officers were dispatched to the Amoco gas station, located at 1413 Flushing Road, for an alarm on Dec. 1 at 4:26 a.m.

Upon arrival police found the front door was smashed out and the business had been burglarized, Colosky said, adding police saw several cartons of cigarettes were taken from the businesses shelves.

Police checked Flushing’s Flock cameras in the area and located the suspect vehicle, a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee, Colosky said.

Police went to a Flint home where the Jeep was registered to and they found the car in the driveway, Colosky said, adding police looked inside and saw numerous cartons of cigarettes in the rear area.

Colosky said officers made contact with the homeowner and eventually arrested the suspect, identified as Stanton Hales, who was hiding in the basement of the home. The arrest was made 30 minutes after the alarm call.

Hales has an extensive criminal history for narcotics and weapons offenses, he was a fugitive from the federal government for weapons violations, and is a suspect in numerous other commercial burglaries throughout Genesee County, Colosky said.

Colosky said Hales was charged by the Genesee County Prosecutor with one count of commercial burglary while having habitual offender fourth offense status. The habitual offense enhancement carries up to life in prison if convicted.

Hales is lodged at the Genesee County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

