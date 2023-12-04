Michigan gas prices rise slightly, says AAA

(Aiden Greco)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices have risen slightly in Michigan, says AAA.

Gas prices are up 4 cents in Michigan from a week ago. According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.20 a gallon. The price is 19 cents lower than in November and 26 cents lower than a year ago.

AAA said drivers are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas—a discount of about $30 from 2022′s highest price last June.

“After several weeks of steady decline, Michigan motorists are now seeing slightly higher prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If gas demand remains low, it could help limit further pump price increases.”

The average gas prices in Lansing rose 16.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.27 per gallon on Dec. 4.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 19.6 cents per gallon lower than last month and 8.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Lansing was priced at $2.84 per gallon on Nov. 26, while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon—a 65.0 cent difference.

The national average gas price fell 0.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.21 per gallon. The national average is down 18.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average diesel price fell 4.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.18 per gallon.

More: Michigan Gas Prices

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
TV5 First Alert Forecast | Sunday Morning
Cold rain and snow return to Mid-Michigan today
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
lansing police cruiser
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.

Latest News

Genesee County Sheriff said the body recovered in Saginaw County is confirmed to be the...
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says
Kelly McWhirter
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Dec. 4
Bay City has expanded its recycling program.
Bay City launches high-tech project to improve city recycling