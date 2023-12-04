Michigan Lottery warns public about prize scams

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Lottery wants the public to be aware of scam artists claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners.

The lottery said it processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize.

You cannot win a prize if you have not bought a ticket or played a lottery game, the lottery said.

To check if a prize is legitimate, players can contact the lottery’s player relations division at 844-887-6836 and select option two.

The lottery said there are generally two types of lottery prize scams:

  • A person gets a letter, email, text, or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a big lottery prize but must pay a fee to collect the prize. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.
  • A person is contacted by mail, email, text, or phone call by someone claiming to be a lottery prize winner. The scam artist tells the person they will share their prize if the person sends money to them. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Read next:
Deadly crashes on the rise during the holiday season
A person driving a car.
Bay City woman’s donated Christmas tree brings ‘magic into the city’
Bay City woman’s donated Christmas tree brings ‘"magic into the city."
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Program aims to help students land future manufacturing jobs
Program aims to help students land future manufacturing jobs

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV5 First Alert Forecast | Sunday Morning
Cold rain and snow return to Mid-Michigan today
Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
lansing police cruiser
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.

Latest News

Happy Monday! Enjoy your morning before you start a brand new work or school week. Here are...
Monday, Dec. 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know
She is the Global Competition Manager at Riot Games and teaches three different Esports...
Northwood University adjunct professor makes Forbes "30 Under 30"
Deadly crashes on the rise during the holiday season
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Monday morning, Dec. 4