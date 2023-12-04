Michigan Lottery warns public about prize scams

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Lottery wants the public to be aware of scam artists claiming to be lottery agents or prize winners.

The lottery said it processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize.

You cannot win a prize if you have not bought a ticket or played a lottery game, the lottery said.

To check if a prize is legitimate, players can contact the lottery’s player relations division at 844-887-6836 and select option two.

The lottery said there are generally two types of lottery prize scams:

A person gets a letter, email, text, or phone call to inform them that they’ve won a big lottery prize but must pay a fee to collect the prize. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

A person is contacted by mail, email, text, or phone call by someone claiming to be a lottery prize winner. The scam artist tells the person they will share their prize if the person sends money to them. If the person agrees, the scam artist convinces them to mail a cashier’s check, make an electronic funds transfer, or even arranges a meeting to get the money in cash.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

