Michigan takes down Iowa for third straight Big Ten Championship win

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 9 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten Champions for the third straight season.

The maize and blue defeated Iowa 26-0. Michigan was led by their defense who only allowed the Hawkeyes to gain a total of 155 yards.

The Wolverines defense tallied four sacks and forced three turnovers.

Blake Corum scored two touchdowns in Indianapolis. He is now tied with Anthony Thomas for most career total touchdowns with the Wolverines at 55.

Michigan is ranked #1 heading into the College Football Playoffs. The Wolverines will take on Alabama at the Rose Bowl.

