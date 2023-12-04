Mid-Michigan airport aims to increase business

By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The entire travel industry saw a dip during the pandemic and some parts of it haven’t seen a return to pre-pandemic levels, including an airport in mid-Michigan.

James Canders, the MBS International Airport director, shared what the airport is doing to attract more business.

“Two to three years from now, I would like to see all these ticket counters behind me full and flights somewhere close to where they were in 2019, where we had nine to 10 airplane flights in and out of here a day to several destinations, rather than the five to six we’re seeing now to two destinations,” he said.

Canders said the airport will be beefing up its marketing efforts.

“In addition to radio and the other TV-type spots, we are looking at being a little more aggressive with digital marketing, web searches, things like that,” he explained.

MBS saw a 56 percent decline during the pandemic with an average of 3,500 vacant seats a month.

The airport is now operating at about 80 percent capacity, but Canders said it will be investing 8 percent of its earnings in efforts to see that number grow.

“We’re also looking at having a consultant come in and really help us develop a marketing strategy and pitch MBS Airport to the various airlines that are out there,” he said.

That includes a section on their website to help travelers find the best bang for their buck.

“There’s a widget on there where you can find the cheapest flights in and out of MBS International Airport. So, it’s something that will promote people to fly locally and bring the traffic in and out of MBS, rather than to another airport,” he said.

He also said with the Memorial Cup coming up in the spring, MBS is having conversations with Canadian Air carriers as it prepares for the increase in Canadian travelers.

As a part of its marketing efforts, MBS signed a $48,000 deal with Spectrum for 2024.

