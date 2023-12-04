Monday, Dec. 4, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday! Enjoy your morning before you start a brand new work or school week. Here are five stories to know to get you on your way:

1. We are expecting results today that could confirm the body found last week is Kelly McWhirter. After more than a month of searching, a body was found in a drainage ditch by a hunter and his dog. Authorities believe it’s McWhirter because of the significant trauma and clothes matched the description of what she was wearing the day she went missing. Stay with TV5 for updates.

2. A man found guilty of murdering his mother in Saginaw County will learn his punishment today. Justin Humpert faces up to life in prison after killing Joyce Humpert in Fremont Township two years ago. Police said her body was found in a ditch the day after the murder while doing a welfare check. His sentencing is at 9 a.m. in Saginaw County Circuit Court.

3. Mott Community College’s Board of Trustees hosting a special meeting. The board will consider authorizing a security operation center purchase award and six candidates will be interviewed for the position of Board Attorney. After, the board is expected appoint one as attorney. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the college’s event center and it’s open to everyone.

4. A local educator made a spot on Forbes 30 under 30 list. Northwood adjunct professor, Victoria Horsley, is the Global Competition Manager at Riot Games and teaches three different e-sports management classes. According to the list, the tournaments have achieved over one million concurrent viewers numerous times and Horsley is the first woman on Valorant’s global competitive operations team.

5. Skorupski Funeral Home of Saginaw County hosting its inaugural Toys in the Township today. Help stuff Saginaw Township police cruisers with unwrapped toy donations to benefit Toys for Tots. It is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be live reindeer and Santa will make an appearance between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. It’s on Midland Road.

The BIG DAY is just around the corner. We're excited for THE VERY FIRST #ToysInTheTownship on Monday, December 4, 2023.... Posted by Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Saginaw County on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.