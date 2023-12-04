Police joke about contest for ‘free’ Jelly Roll concert

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said anyone with an outstanding warrant is invited to enter a “free contest” to see Jelly roll at the Genesee County Jail.

“Jelly Roll has rocketed to the top of the country music scene and he’s coming to the Genesee County Jail! If you want a chance to see this once in a lifetime concert here’s your chance,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

If you’re saying “Somebody Save Me” a seat, the police department can do you “[Need] a Favor” and get you to the concert, the post said, playing on the titles of some of the singer’s most popular songs.

The police department invites anyone to come to the police department with proper identification. If they have an outstanding warrant, they are eligible to “win.”

The police department said the following are what you’ll receive if you are a contest “winner”:

  • Free transportation to the concert venue
  • One nights lodging, including meals and wardrobe
  • Free access to the concert, including a chance for a meet and greet
  • Free one-on-one time with the judge to discuss your future plans

The police department did say there was a disclaimer that it is not responsible to actually make this happen.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Jelly Roll will be attending the I.G.N.I.T.E. graduation on Dec. 5 to give the commencement address and he will play a couple of songs. There will be no media, no public interaction, and no personal interviews.

