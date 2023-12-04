Police searching for suspect in robbery

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place at the Kroger on State Street.

Police were dispatched to the Kroger, located at 4672 State St., for a report of a robbery about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.

The suspect walked into the Kroger and approached the customer service desk, police said, adding he indicated he had a handgun and demanded money from the register.

According to police, the suspect was last seen driving toward State Street.

Police are asking for help identifying the person who robbed the Kroger store on State Street in Saginaw Township on Monday, Dec. 4.(Saginaw Township Police Department)

The suspect is a man with a thin build, police said, adding he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, light color jeans, and white shoes. He was driving a white passenger car with a rag over the license plate.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call the Saginaw Township Police at 989-791-7226 or message them on Facebook.

