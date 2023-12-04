Questions still unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police said it responded to a series of fights at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, TV5 received reports of a large police presence at the school and has since obtained video from a person who was inside the school.

When the video begins, there appears to be a large group of students and police inside the school. The person recording the video claims police were pepper spraying students.

After that, the person holding the phone heads outside of the school, where you can see a Flint Township Police vehicle parked outside.

And while TV5 knows something happened in the school Wednesday, questions are left unanswered.

Flint police said it responded to fights at the school and the incident is under investigation.

TV5 is still waiting to hear from Flint Community Schools as well. TV5′s James Felton went to the administration building looking for the superintendent, but he was told he was unavailable and he should set up an appointment.

This is the second high-profile incident to occur at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy this school year.

In October, a teacher was sent to the hospital after being hit in the head with a chair while she was trying to break up a dispute between two students.

The student who threw the chair made a public apology during a Flint City Council meeting. She said she was tired of being bullied and she did not mean to hit the teacher with the chair.

On Monday, Dec. 4, more video from that day has been obtained by TV5.

In the video, you can see numerous skirmishes taking place in what appears to be a hallway in the school.

Flint Police said they are investigating and won’t have any further comment about the incident until Flint Community Schools makes its statement, which hasn’t happened yet.

Emails to the school district and its public relations firm have gone unanswered as of Monday evening.

Stay with TV5 for updates when, or if, Flint Police or Flint Community Schools provides any further information regarding the incident.

