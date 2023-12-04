Slicks spots Monday morning, then quiet weather settles in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few more snow showers and flurries have taken Mid-Michigan into this Monday morning, but this won’t be an all-day event with those snow showers expected to wrap-up fairly early this morning. The main concern starting off today is similar to Saturday morning where re-freezing is possible, particularly on bridges and overpasses. This is going to be a concern if you saw snow showers yesterday.

Other than some of the icy road potential this morning, it’s a largely dry day and workweek ahead with only some small isolated snow shower chances Tuesday and Thursday. You can see those chances in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast. Even on those days, the majority of the area and day are expected to hold dry weather.

Today

At the bus stops this morning some sidewalks could be icy too. Otherwise, most bus stops will be off to a quiet start but you’ll want your typical winter gear. Wind chills aren’t as low as last week, only about five degrees below the air temperature, so perhaps you may be able to get away with not having to layer up as much as last week. Highs today reach 37 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. The normal high temperature for December 4th is 38 degrees. With the wind factored in, wind chills will max-out around 32 degrees this afternoon. We’re expecting a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon so any icy spots will be able to melt quick if they can get direct sunlight!

Monday wind chills will run about five degrees below the air temperature. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will turn cloudy again into the overnight hours with lows settling down to 26 degrees. A weak storm system approaching from the west is what brings the clouds back, but we stay dry overnight. The wind will also stay light at 5 mph or less.

Monday night falls well into the 20s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

The aforementioned storm system above will only be able to bring a few isolated snow showers to Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer near the midday hours. Overall, snow isn’t expected to be major as we’re being barely clipped on the northern edge of the system. The rest of Mid-Michigan outside of our southern counties will be able to maintain dry weather, just a mostly cloudy sky through the day.

A few isolated snow showers could pass through our southern counties on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to 36 degrees with the west wind veering to the north, but speeds stay light at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills are going to remain at a similar level to Monday, overall making it feel like a typical early-December day.

Tuesday will be in the middle-30s. (WNEM)

