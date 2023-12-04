Woman arrested for attempted shoplifting during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, troopers with the Michigan State Police Brighton Post participated in the annual Livingston County Shop with a Cop event at Walmart in Genoa Township, but it didn’t go without incident.

One woman was arrested during the event after a Walmart employee told a participating trooper that a customer was stealing over $700 in merchandise.

The Shop with a Cop event is an event where children and police officers shop for themselves and their families at a local business. During the event, there were 75 police officers in the building.

The trooper followed the accused to her vehicle - which had been parked right next to police vehicles.

The woman, a 62-year-old from Haslett, was arrested and sent to the Livingston County Jail.

