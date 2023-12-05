92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94

(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two were transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County Tuesday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, a 92-year-old man was driving westbound on I-94 just before 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 and attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. He was then struck by a semi-truck traveling eastbound.

Read: Secretary of State Benson shares resources on National Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

Police said the semi-truck hauling about 70,000 car batteries left the roadway and overturned. Both drivers were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound I-94 is down to one lane and is backed up.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

(Michigan State Police)

