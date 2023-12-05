‘Amazing’: Good Samaritans help save people trapped in burning minivan

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Two good Samaritans will soon be honored for their heroic efforts on Wednesday, Nov. 29, when a minivan went off US-10 and caught fire with people trapped inside.

Many people drove by without stopping, but Midland police opened up about the rescue and why two people are being called heroes.

In the video, a police radio can be heard saying, “Responding westbound US-10, the exit to Bay City Road, it’ll be in the curve there. Dodge van, Caravan, went off the road, is now on fire. It is occupied. City PD is on scene attempting to get people out.”

Midland City Police Chief Nicole Ford said there were tense moments for Midland Police Officer Steve Pomranky and citizen David Bleck as they tried to help people trapped in a burning car.

“Three were still inside the vehicle. One had made it out upon Officer Pomranky’s arrival, but three were still in the vehicle and they were unable to get themselves out,” Ford said.

As the flames grew bigger, Midland resident Carrie Hall pulled her car over and ran over to help the others get everyone away from the smoke and flames.

“I think we had a very fortunate day that day because there are plenty of people that drove by and did not stop. And it was pretty much decided by everybody that was on scene that had they not stopped, I’m not sure we would’ve been as successful as we were that day,” Ford said.

She commends Bleck and Hall for running into danger to help save lives.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen with vehicles, and fire is unpredictable and we’re in the middle of cat tails. So, they absolutely didn’t take any of that into account, and just stopped to help their fellow citizens, which is amazing,” Ford said. “We talk a lot about miracles and heroes and I don’t know that any two other words would be any more appropriate than in this case.”

Bleck and Hall said helping the people in that minivan was, without question, the only choice they had.

“We just had to get the people out,” Bleck said. “Once he said that there was people in there, there really wasn’t any time to think about what was going to happen, or how it was going to happen.”

Hall arrived to help shortly afterward.

“And when Carrie arrived, she arrived just in the right time to be able to help out that last person too, away from the fire, up on to the road, which gave me the time to be able to go around to the side of and get the last person started out of the vehicle,” Bleck recounted. “It was a pretty overwhelming feeling once we got him out.”

Hall said stopping was the only option.

“I wasn’t planning on running straight into the ditch, it was more of like, ‘Hey, do you need help? Do you need anything?’ But when I arrived, there was no questioning, there was no time to speak,” she said.

Hall is glad the people she helped rescue will be home for the holidays.

“It warms my heart. It makes me feel emotional now thinking about it. I think this is actually the first time that I’m actually getting kind of teary about it because you’re right. And at the end of the day, you know, I’m so thankful they’re here. I don’t know them, but I’m so thankful they are here,” she said.

They are here in part because of her choice to run towards danger.

“I just knew that they needed help, and I knew it didn’t feel right if I would’ve just kept driving,” she said.

Midland police said the actions of Pomranky and good Samaritans Bleck and Hall likely saved lives.

“If everything wouldn’t have happened exactly the way it happened, with the officer stopping the time when he stopped, and when Carrie showing up when she did, it definitely would’ve had a different outcome,” Bleck said.

Bleck and Hall will be recognized for their efforts during the Midland City Council meeting taking place on Monday, Dec. 18.

