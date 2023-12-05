Experts say one in three older Michiganders are a victim of scams

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Robocalls, official-looking junk mail, and internet scams are becoming increasingly common, and a recent poll conducted by the University of Michigan found that three in ten adults have fallen victim to a scam.

The poll also revealed a strong correlation between older adults with poor physical or mental health and their susceptibility to scams. Additionally, older adults with lower incomes were more likely to report experiencing fraud or scams.

Almost all participants in the poll expressed a desire for policymakers to take more action to protect people from scams.

Dr. Jeff Kullgren, a primary care physician for Michigan Medicine, stated ”We found that scams in the state of Michigan among older adults are unfortunately very similar to what we see nationwide. About two and three older Michiganders reported experiencing a scam attempt in the last two years. And overall, about one in three older Michiganders reported being the victims of a scam. One important difference that we found in the state of Michigan compared to the rest of the nation, is that among older Michiganders who had experienced the scam attempt, they were more likely than their peers nationwide, to say that resulted in actual fraud.”

Experts recommend that older Americans use the AARP’s Fraud Watch Network as a valuable resource to protect themselves from being scammed.

