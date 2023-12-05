Fairly quiet Wednesday, a few snow showers Wednesday night, another look toward the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While a few snowflakes were seen here and there, an area of low pressure passing by to our south kept most of the snow to our south as expected.

Although we won’t be completely free of wet weather before the weekend, our forecast will be fairly tame through Friday. But once we head into the weekend, we’ll have to be more aware of the weather and although nothing is clear yet, the weekend could bring our next chance of accumulating snow.

For a complete look at the next seven days, check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

As we work through tonight, most of us will remain dry as the system that passed us by earlier today keeps the best chance for snow to our south. There is a weak secondary disturbance that could bring a few extra snow showers late tonight, primarily to the shoreline areas of the Thumb, but the farther inland you go, the lower chance you’ll have. Any accumulation with these snow showers would be less than 1″.

Lows will settle in the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Otherwise, skies will have a chance to break up a bit, which will allow lows to settle comfortably in the 20s by tomorrow morning. Thankfully as that happens, our winds will remain light, keeping any overly harsh wind chills at bay.

Wednesday

We should be dry most of the day on Wednesday, with a chance for some sunshine to poke through the clouds, especially during the morning hours. However, we do expect things to cloud back up again during the latter half of the day.

Wednesday will see another day of middle 30s. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday will be steady in the middle and upper 30s, with a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Snow is possible late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, for areas farther to the north and east. (WNEM)

We should be dry for most of Wednesday evening, though there is another disturbance that will clip parts of the area on Wednesday night. Currently, this is expected to be mostly after midnight, but we’ll monitor any changes. The amount of snow with this system is expected to be on the lighter side, with totals under 1″. The best chance will reside in the northeastern parts of the viewing area.

Lows on Wednesday night will hover around or just above freezing, for most, but as always we’ll play road conditions conservatively.

Weekend Storm System: Tuesday Night Thoughts

We continue to hold off on issuing a First Alert Weather Day for any day during the weekend or early next week, due to the wide variety of data discrepancies. We are fairly confident that a storm system will occur in the Great Lakes region this weekend that will bring wet weather.

A storm system is expected to pass through the Great Lakes region this weekend. (WNEM)

The big question remains where exactly that storm center will go. A path right across or to the northwest of the TV5 viewing area would favor a rain and snow split or mostly rain, while a path closer to Lake Erie or south of there would put us on the colder side of the system and bring us a better shot at accumulating snow.

Bottom line, if you’re hoping for snow, you’re hoping this system’s center passes by to our south.

Another thing that seems reasonably clear at this point is the wet weather will likely start as rain on Saturday, before transitioning to snow as the system pulls away to the east or northeast. How long that period of snow lasts would also go a long way in determining how much snow we’d see.

There are still far too many questions to answer for us to feel good about giving specifics, so we’ll avoid doing so at this time. The information will likely fluctuate several times over the next few days, which can be frustrating.

The best advice for now is to avoid making quick decisions if you can wait a little longer and if you’re traveling this weekend, don’t panic just yet because any weather that would delay you or cancel any flights is far from certain.

Stay informed and we should have a better idea in the coming days!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.