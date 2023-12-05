Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Directive to transition all state government fleet to zero-emission vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Directive on Tuesday to transition 100% of the state’s fleet to zero-emission vehicles.

Executive Directive 2023-5 will transition all state-owned light-duty vehicles to zero-emission vehicles by 2033 and medium and heavy-duty vehicles by 2040.

“Michigan automakers are on the cutting-edge of the world’s switch to zero emission vehicles, and with today’s executive directive to transition our state-owned fleet by 2040, the State of Michigan is leading by example,” said Whitmer. “With today’s executive directive, I am directing state agencies to begin the process of converting vehicles owned and operated by the state to ZEVs by 2033 for light-duty vehicles and 2040 for medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Getting this done will help drive demand of Michigan-made electric vehicles, lower gas and maintenance costs for the state since ZEVs cost far less to fuel and maintain and reduce air and noise pollution in our communities.”

The executive directive instructs Michigan state departments and agencies to do the following:

Prioritize ZEVs in their fleet

Prioritize transitioning vehicles that travel the most miles first

Prioritize transitioning vehicles in communities historically impacted by higher pollution

install electric vehicle supply equipment, including publicly accessible chargers, in high-density areas

establish clear exemption criteria for specific fleet vehicles and offer alternative emission reduction options including hybrids

“The UAW applauds the State of Michigan for showing that the electric vehicle transition doesn’t have to be a race to the bottom,” said Shawn Fain, International President of the United Auto Workers. “We encourage the state to purchase union-made EVs for all state vehicles, giving America’s autoworkers their fair share of this historic moment for the American auto industry. On behalf of our 400,000 active members and 600,000 retirees, I want to thank and commend Governor Whitmer on notching another win for the working class.”

“Moving our state vehicles to clean energy propulsion systems is a significant step towards Michigan’s leadership as a clean energy economy,” said Glenn Stevens Jr., Executive Director, MICHauto; Vice President, Automotive and Mobility Initiatives, Detroit Regional Chamber. “Our state fleet will be a leading example of zero-emission vehicles on our roads and will help set a precedent for all public and personal transportation to move in this direction.”

“Today’s Executive Directive for electrifying the state’s vehicle fleet is a big step forward in meeting the Governor’s climate goals as well demonstrating leadership on the future of Mobility,” said Charles Griffith, Climate and Energy Program Director at the Ecology Center. “We hope the state’s commitment to transition to electric vehicles will also encourage other public and private fleet operators to make the decision to go electric, saving money on fuel costs and cleaning the air at the same time.”

