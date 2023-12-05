Isolated snow showers near Flint Tuesday; keeping tabs on the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A somewhat typical early-December day is on the way today with temperatures in the 30s along with a small chance of snow showers. The only chance of snow showers today is in Flint and surrounding areas, outside of that it will be a dry day with clouds over-ruling our skies. Today’s wind will be quite calm so if you’ve been waiting for a quiet day to do any outdoor holiday decorations, today wouldn’t be a bad day to do-so!

Much of this workweek remains on the quiet-side too, but the weekend forecast is starting to generate a decent amount of buzz about a potential storm system. Overall, yes there is potential, though it’s still far too early for any specific details on hour-by-hour timing, snow amounts, and exact track of the storm. A longer discussion on this topic can be found below, but the biggest takeaway for you this morning is that the best thing to do is keep tabs on the TV5 First Alert Forecast and check back at least once daily for the rest of the week. Chris, Diane, Kyle, and I will all keep you updated on the latest we know, as soon as we know it! We’ll post video updates for this potential storm on the TV5 First Alert Weather App too.

Today

Clouds have rolled in heavily this morning on the northern edge of a weak storm system to our south. That low will stay to our south today along with most of the snow associated with it. The best chance of any flurry activity today would be in Flint and surrounding areas during the late-morning and midday timeframe. Otherwise, the rest of Mid-Michigan is completely dry today with mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Flint has the best chance of seeing iso. snow showers on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Highs will reach 36 degrees with a calm wind, only becoming north at 5 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills will largely be absent today as a result. The normal high temperature for December 5th is 38 degrees.

Highs will be at 36 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 25 degrees. The wind remains on the lighter side at 5 to 10 mph from the north northwest. Overall, it’ll be a quiet night with normal conditions on Wednesday morning outside of a stray lake-effect snow shower from the west side that meanders into our viewing area.

Wednesday

Skies could turn more partly cloudy in the morning, but cloud coverage will build back up during the afternoon leading to an increasing cloud trend. Highs will be up to 37 degrees with a northwest wind shifting southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Overall, it’ll still be a pleasant day that’s very similar to Tuesday! The only other chance of snow during the workweek is an isolated chance late on Wednesday night before sunrise on Thursday. You can view that chance in our full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Wednesday will be at 37 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Storm System? Tuesday Morning Update

When forecasting for potentially large storm systems like this could be, there is a process to follow which starts by looking at the big picture, then zooming in to work out more of the finer details. In a way, it’s a top-down approach in the same way our atmosphere works! The following explainer below gives a nice breakdown of how this process works and as of right now, we’re still in the 5-7 day range so we’re looking more for patterns and consistency in model data.

A look at our forecast process for winter storms. (WNEM)

As of this morning, there still is some consistency in regard to a stronger, deep low being able to form. Even storm tracks are aligning slightly better than normal at this amount of time out; however, this doesn’t mean the storm track is set in stone and we are almost 100% expecting to see changes in the storm track before Saturday. In the breakdown below, you’ll see how the placement of the storm track/core of the low will greatly dictate how the weather plays out in Mid-Michigan. Generally, a westerly storm track keeps our area warmer and will lead to more rain, while an easterly storm track keeps our area cooler and will lead to more snow. Too far in either direction though and the storm could entirely miss our area. More of a “direct” track through the lower peninsula and Mid-Michigan will bring a warm and cold split which will cause the rain/snow line to have a large impact on what is observed -- and where -- in our area.

The storm track of a low greatly influences what type of weather we see in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

The snapshot of the First Alert Hour-By-Hour below is just one of many possible solutions for Sunday, but it gives a glimpse of what this storm moving in could look like on the radar. Most notably, it’s the structure of this low that’s expected to stay more consistent with a large swath of snow on the northwest side of it, then a large swath of rain on the southwest side of it. Due to the amount of moisture this system can grab from the tropics, some region in the Great Lakes should be able to get several inches of snow from this storm, but the question is where exactly that snow falls. Currently, it does not appear to directly be in Mid-Michigan.

This is just one of many solutions for this weekend, so changes are expected. (WNEM)

As we get closer, we’ll be able to parse out more of the finer details. Check back for updates frequently! A couple things are certain already though if this low can move over the lower peninsula, those would be wet conditions, a stronger breeze, and a roller-coaster of temperatures.

