Mid-Michigan nonprofits receive over $5 million in grant funding

By George Castle
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Four nonprofits serving the mid-Michigan area received a combined total of over $5 million in grant funding.

According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), the nonprofit Holy Cross Services will use its $1.57 million in grant funding to expand its services for young adults transitioning out of the child welfare system or foster care.

Holy Cross Services provides healthcare services, case management, access to basic needs and mental health counseling to youth across the state, primarily in mid-Michigan.

The money is part of $15 million total awarded through the MI Impact Grant program.

“As an organization deeply committed to serving our community, we are thrilled to be part of the MI Impact Grant initiative,” said Holy Cross Services President and CEO, Ryan Kunzelman. “This generous support signifies more than just funding; it symbolizes hope and opportunity for the youth in Mid-Michigan.”

The Genesee Health Plan received over $1.5 million in funding as well to expand its Medicaid enrollment.

“Genesee Health Plan is grateful to be one of the recipients of the MI Impact Grant,” said Jim Milanowski, GHP president and CEO. “We will be able to help more Genesee County residents with enrollment into state assistance programs, health coverage and a variety of community resources while identifying, reducing, and removing barriers residents are currently facing.”

Other mid-Michigan award winners are the Greater Lansing Food Bank, which received $790,000, and the Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency, which received nearly $1.2 million.

