Man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody after an argument led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Buena Vista Township police.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5 about 5 p.m., police were called to respond to a shooting at the 500 block of South 27th Street.

Police said a 45-year-old Buena Vista Township man was in his vehicle when he began arguing with a 31-year-old Buena Vista Township man who was walking down the sidewalk.

The 45-year-old got out of his car to continue the argument and pulled out his gun, police said, adding the suspect said he was trying to fire a “warning shot” and ended up shooting the 31-year-old in the hand.

The victim was able to wrap his hand and call 911, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail for felonious assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, police said.

