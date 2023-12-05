Man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody after an argument led to a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Buena Vista Township police.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5 about 5 p.m., police were called to respond to a shooting at the 500 block of South 27th Street.

Police said a 45-year-old Buena Vista Township man was in his vehicle when he began arguing with a 31-year-old Buena Vista Township man who was walking down the sidewalk.

The 45-year-old got out of his car to continue the argument and pulled out his gun, police said, adding the suspect said he was trying to fire a “warning shot” and ended up shooting the 31-year-old in the hand.

The victim was able to wrap his hand and call 911, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and lodged in the Saginaw County Jail for felonious assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, but he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read next:
Students fulfill Christmas wish lists for families in need
Mid-Michigan students are spreading holiday cheer by giving back to families in need.
Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Michigan State Police urging parents to be involved in school bus safety
School bus (generic)
Saginaw teen shares journey of battling brain tumor
A Saginaw teen is finding her new normal after undergoing a series of brain surgeries for a...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says
Police are asking for help identifying the person who robbed the Kroger store on State Street...
Police searching for suspect in robbery
Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
Man arrested, charged for stealing cigarettes totaling $3,500
Man arrested, charged for stealing cigarettes totaling $3,500
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Mid-Michigan nonprofits receive over $5 million in grant funding
Mid-Michigan nonprofits receive over $5 million in grant funding
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 5
Two Good Samaritans recount the events of Wednesday, Nov. 29, when a minivan went off US-10...
Good Samaritans recount heroic rescue
Midland PD car rescue
‘Amazing’: Good Samaritans help save people trapped in burning minivan