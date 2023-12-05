Michigan GOP members seeking removal of party chair

Tensions growing in the Michigan Republican Party.
By Marz Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tensions are growing in the Michigan Republican Party.

“It’s like we’ve been having to combat this, right, and it’s just constantly trying to combat this rather than actually doing the work we should be doing to move us forward,” said Bree Moeggenberg, member of Michigan Republican Party State Committee.

Moeggenberg is leading the charge as 39 party officials signed a petition, calling for a special meeting to remove republican party chair Kristina Karamo.

“If this is really where the party is going, it’s going to be a big schism and it’s hard to know what it’s going to mean for the party six months from now,” said Dante Chinni, director of the American Communities project at Michigan State University.

He says a drop in fundraising has been a concern during Karamo’s term. “Karamo as head of the party hasn’t been interested really in raising money from big donors. I think there are questions among some of the party about how sustainable this is,” said Chinni.

“We can’t win that way, forget about the money, of course, we need the money to have elections, and to get voters,” said Moeggenberg.

Beyond money, republican leaders are also concerned about Karamo’s policies and party organization.

In a statement to News 10, Karamo says in part, “Operatives invested in returning Michigan GOP to an organization that functioned as a controlled opposition will fail and we will save our kid’s future.”

For Moeggenberg, she hopes Karamo will submit her resignation for the good of the party as Michigan’s presidential primary and US Senate race approaches.

“Republicans are already losing, we don’t have the state, we don’t have the attorney general, we don’t have the SOS (Secretary of State). We’ve got to draw in the voters.” A vote for Karamo’s removal will take place just two days after Christmas. State committee members will need a 75%^ vote to remove Karamo.

