New Lothrop and Birch Run tip off Girls Basketball with victories; Heritage defeats Holt in Boys Basketball
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tonight the season got underway for High School Girls Basketball and New Lothrop and Birch Run each picked up a win to start the year.
New Lothrop defeated Swan Valley 51-20.
Birch Run defeated Vassar 51-35.
The Heritage Hawks boys basketball team was also in action as they hosted the Holt Rams.
Heritage won 60-46
