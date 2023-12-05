New Lothrop and Birch Run tip off Girls Basketball with victories; Heritage defeats Holt in Boys Basketball

By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tonight the season got underway for High School Girls Basketball and New Lothrop and Birch Run each picked up a win to start the year.

New Lothrop defeated Swan Valley 51-20.

Birch Run defeated Vassar 51-35.

The Heritage Hawks boys basketball team was also in action as they hosted the Holt Rams.

Heritage won 60-46

