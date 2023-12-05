Online therapy becoming more frequent to address mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ever since the pandemic people have turned on their web cameras to seek help for mental health issues.

Liz Parker with Community Mental Health said the bigger need we are seeing is creating a shortage of mental health professionals.

Parker said, “we have a shortage of providers in our area, especially psychiatry. So that allows us to have people see our psychiatrists online and they can get those services that they need.”

Allison Vinton who gives both online and in-person appointments with therapy today said there are benefits to both ways of receiving help.

“Say you have a family who is having car trouble, or a sick kid. They are able to still meet with their therapist and not have to cancel. I think Kids should be in-person, I think it is hard to get kids to sit still first of all, so being in-person is definitely more beneficial”, said Vinton.

According to Vinton, the larger number of people with mental illness needs is not due to an increase in problems but rather a greater focus on receiving help.

Online help or telehealth allows more patients to be seen in a day and gives some the comfort to seek help they need.

No matter if people reach out online or in-person, the most important thing is to seek help when you need it.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.