Saginaw teen shares journey of battling brain tumor

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw teen is finding her new normal after undergoing a series of brain surgeries for a rare, non-cancerous tumor that was growing inside her head.

“One appointment changed my daughter’s life forever,” Gina Munguia-Zamora said of her 16-year-old daughter Marina.

Marina loves to smile and loves her family. She enjoys going to school, learning about math, doing art, attending church, and helping others.

“I go to Heritage and I’m in 10th grade,” Marina said.

Marina’s mom said it was getting harder for her daughter to do the things she loves.

“For the last five or six years, she’s been getting several headaches,” she explained. “Medication wasn’t working. Tylenol, nothing would touch it.”

It’s also hard when a family deals with a major loss of a loved one.

“March 17th, we found out that was the day my dad had passed,” Munguia-Zamora said.

John Munguia was the family’s patriarch. Life didn’t stop for the Zamoras as there was more grief to be felt.

“I found out I had a brain tumor,” Marina said.

It was found through an annual eye exam at her eye doctor’s office at the Saginaw Township Sam’s Club. This was another challenge for the then-15-year-old.

“They’re like, you know she has something that is blocking her vision,” Munguia-Zamora said. “She had the risk of becoming blind. It was 3.5 inches long and 1.5 inches wide. The tumor, it was growing like a weed. It’s called craniopharyngioma. It affected all of her hormones, her feelings. I think she learned to live with pain.”

Marina said she was sleeping most of the time.

“Instantly, I headed to my first brain surgery through my nose,” Marina shared. “I had to do a second brain surgery through my head and they had to cut ear to ear.”

The first surgery took about 80 percent of the tumor. After the second surgery, five percent of the tumor remained. Marina has been undergoing radiation for six weeks to finish out her treatment.

“It’s gonna, like, burn the nerves so that it stops growing,” Marina explained.

Munguia-Zamora documented her daughter’s entire journey through pictures. A whole summer’s worth of pictures of Marina stuck at the hospital at the University of Michigan and the team that cared for her. It’s proof of a hard fight and long recovery.

“She’s healed. She has no more headaches and she’s enjoying life,” Munguia-Zamora said.

“I did a lot of physical therapy,” Marina said. “Just getting back to normal life, like brushing my own teeth or taking my own shower because my family did have to help me out a lot at first.”

None of this was ever possible without faith, family, and a guardian angel.

“When I was in surgery, I did see my grandfather. I woke up, I felt a little bit more relief,” Marina exclaimed. “I know that he’s up there helping me get through this. I just felt the holy spirit.”

Her mother shared that sentiment.

“I feel God places people and things in front of you to help you move forward,” Munguia-Zamora said.

The pictures are just memories of what once was. They’re memories of struggles but the victories too, like saying goodbye to Tina - the name they gave Marina’s tumor.

Marina has officially signed away her tumor to be researched at U-M. They told TV5 that U-M researchers said it was the second-largest tumor they’ve seen.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family to help Marina with her future education, adaptive eye equipment, and more. The family is also stressing for you to get your annual exams.

