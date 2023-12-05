Students fulfill Christmas wish lists for families in need

CORUNNA, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan students are spreading holiday cheer by giving back to families in need.

They’re making a list and checking it twice. It’s not the jolly old man that comes down your chimney, but a group of sixth graders are giving Santa Claus a run for his cookies.

“We get to buy stuff that little kids want,” one student said.

“I like caring for people. I like hugs and when I get a chance to give them something, I will do it,” another student said.

They’re all students from New Lothrop Area Public Schools. This gleeful shopping spree is a part of campaign called Granting Christmas Wishes.

“So, what happens is, our families that need extra help in the holiday season submit a list to a social worker and then in October we start raising money,” said Courtney Henige, the sixth grade math teacher.

Starting in October, elementary students and their families send in monetary donations. To turn up the heat, each class competes to see who can raise the most money.

“Today, just getting to see their faces. I mean, they were jacked up, they were running around, it was almost like a competition for some of what they could do,” said Drew Severn, elementary school’s principal.

The annual event has been going for over two decades.

Each December, the sixth graders get to go shopping at Meijer in Corunna to fulfill the wish lists for the families who requested help. As they’re doing a good deed, the outing also helps teach them some valuable lessons.

“Definitely how to shop on a budget, that’s probably something they haven’t done before. But also, just being appreciative of what they have and recognizing not everybody has what they have,” Henige said.

It was lesson they didn’t miss.

“It shows them the importance of helping others and being grateful for stuff you got,” a student said.

“Do not just think about yourself but think about other people,” said another student.

After shopping, students got to celebrate by playing at Capital Sports Fieldhouse.

