Travel trailer theft leads to chase, arrest of 2 people

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were arrested after stealing a travel trailer in Elmwood Township.

Tuscola County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to an address in Elmwood Township a report of a theft of a travel trailer on Dec. 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, the owner was alerted his home security cameras were activated, which showed someone trying to take his travel trailer.

The owner called 911 and returned home from a short distance away to see his trailer being hauled away, the sheriff’s office said.

The owner followed the trailer until Deputy Whetstone arrived in the area to pursue the truck hauling the trailer, the sheriff’s office said, adding the suspect did not stop until they reached Unionville.

Whetstone arrested the driver, a 22-year-old Midland man, for larceny and fleeing and eluding police, the sheriff’s office said.

The passenger, a 20-year-old Bay City woman, was also arrested, the sheriff’s office said, adding it is expected there will be additional charges.

