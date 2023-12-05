Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Welcome to Tuesday and good morning. Now that we’ve settled into a new week, check out these five stories to know before your day begins.

1. Two community leaders are now serving on Michigan’s new LGBTQ+ commission. Saginaw Chippewa Indian tribal member, Lacey Mandoka and Great Lakes Bay Pride board member Audra Wilson representing mid-Michigan on the commission Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in June to make sure the LGBTQ+ community is represented at all levels of government.

We are THRILLED to announce that two members of the Great Lakes Bay Pride family have been appointed to Michigan's first-ever LGBTQ+ Commission! Read our full statement here: https://bit.ly/46G0uAw Posted by Great Lakes Bay Pride on Friday, December 1, 2023

2. Saginaw Township Police looking for a man they said robbed the State Street Kroger store. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police said a thin man in a blue hoodie, jeans, and white shoes went to the customer service desk and said he had a gun as he demanded money. He drove off in a white car with a rag over the license plate.

Police are asking for help identifying the person who robbed the Kroger store on State Street in Saginaw Township at gunpoint on Monday, Dec. 4. (Saginaw Township Police Department)

3. Today, state police in Freeland asking for help in solving missing persons cases. They want you to come to the post on Salzburg Road with photographs, medical or dental records, or any kind of identifying information to add to law enforcement databases. They also may want DNA samples. Those interested are asked to come between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Is your family member missing from the Saginaw- Bay Region? If so, please join us at the Tri-City Post in Freeland tomorrow 12/05/23 from 5PM-7PM. Please bring photos, dental records, medical records, or other identifying information about your loved ones. 1/ — MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) December 4, 2023

4. Tonight, the City of Saginaw hosting an informational meeting for businesses ahead of next summer’s Memorial Cup hockey tournament. The city’s encouraging any business to find out about available resources, opportunities for local participation, public space improvements and a schedule of events. Tonight’s meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall. Registration is closed, but it will be livestreamed.

5. Get into the Christmas spirit with the annual Holiday Walk in Flint! Santa and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will kick it off at 5 p.m. It will include the annual holiday tree lighting ceremony near the Flint Institute of Arts. The Flint Cultural Center will transform its 33-acre campus into a winter wonderland with new holiday light displays, live music, movies, seasonal crafts, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and more.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.