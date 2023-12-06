Celebrating National Cookie Cutter Week at Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies

By Lauren Piesko
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you enjoy making Christmas cookies, then this is the week to do it!

Monday was National Cookie Day, kicking off National Cookie Cutter Week. TV5′s Lauren Piesko stopped by Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies in Saginaw to learn more about the shop and make some gourmet Christmas cookies.

“We have over 60 flavors of cookies and we do a daily, monthly and seasonal rotation, so that everyday you come in, you’re going to get something different,” said Heidi Niernberg, owner.

They currently offer a December menu with flavors such as dark chocolate espresso, raspberry cheesecake, eggnog and Santa’s trash. Their Christmas menu will be available for a limited time, running Dec. 19 to Dec. 23. These flavors include: chocolate candy cane, eggnog, molasses, Santa’s Trash, disco Grinch, holiday M&M, sugar, chocolate chunk, and hot cocoa.

“The newest flavor we have this year is peppermint sugar,” Niernberg said. “We did it only once or twice last year and it was super popular, so people wanted that one to come back.”

She said it’s their classic sugar cookie recipe with a little bit of peppermint and peppermint buttercream.

Want to earn free cookies? All you have to do is complete Heidi’s “cookie challenge.” That entails eating 12 full size cookies and a glass of milk in 25 minutes or less.

“We only have one person that’s finished it so far and he was a football player from Saginaw Valley State University,” Niernberg said. “And we’ve had many, many from both locations that have tried.”

You can find Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies in Bay City and Saginaw. For their hours and locations, click here.

