Crews respond to fire at Kramer’s in Bay City

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a fire at Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the fire located at 422 Ingraham on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The grocery store closed down in 2019, but the business still took custom orders for meat.

Crews responded to a fire at Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City Wednesday morning.(WNEM)

