Crews respond to fire at Kramer’s in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a fire at Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Bay City Department of Public Safety responded to the fire located at 422 Ingraham on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The grocery store closed down in 2019, but the business still took custom orders for meat.

Crews responded to a fire at Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.