Drones help police fight crime in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - An eye in the sky: the Bay City Department of Public Safety said it wants to make its community safer one flight at a time.

This comes after the department launched its new drone unit earlier this year.

“They’re more readily available now than they’ve ever been, and the technology is pretty great and they have a variety of uses for us,” said Caleb Rowell, the director of the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

Rowell said the $30,000 drone is a great crime-fighting tool.

“It does things that keeps our officers safe. It can look around the back of a building without an officer having to go there. It can look in a window if somebody is barricaded with a weapon, or things of that nature,” he explained. “It can follow an armed suspect that’s running somewhere, where an officer doesn’t have to be in harm’s way.”

That’s not all.

“Searching for lost children. They have heat sensors in them so you can see people that are hiding in the bushes. For firefighting purposes, you can see hot spots in a building, you can see where it’s burning and where it isn’t, even when it’s not visible,” he said.

The drone can also zoom in its camera from a long distance.

Here’s what the picture looks like from 529-feet away.

Drone picture from 529-feet away. (WNEM)

The drone also has night vision.

Rowell said the department also purchased a smaller, less expensive drone that will be used primarily for training. He said he’ll look to secure more drones in the future.

“As they become less expensive and more readily available, I’m sure we’ll probably add to our fleet,” Rowell said.

The drones were paid for with drug forfeiture money and a grant from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority.

