Few snow showers early Wednesday & a weekend update

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow showers have been moving through the western and central parts of Mid-Michigan early this morning causing a quick dusting on some roadways. Drive safe as you head out! This won’t be an all-day occurrence though as these morning snow showers wrap up by late-morning.

The weekend forecast is something that has still been holding a lot of attention recently and we have another update for you this morning. It is more of a significant update regarding that timeframe, particularly on Sunday. As of this morning, the chance of rain and snow on Sunday has dropped quite a bit. There’s a larger discussion on that below, but know that some things have changed regarding the weekend as a whole.

Today

Any snow showers in our western counties have been on the light and scattered side. They’ve also been more transient as they’re moving through fairly quick. It’s been just enough to put down a quick dusting, drive safe if you travel US-127! Most of the dusting of snow has been on un-travelled and elevated surfaces. These snow showers should be wrapped up around 9 to 10 AM. The remainder of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Wednesday morning has some light snow showers moving through. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach 37 degrees with a northwest wind early backing to the southwest with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will only be a handful of degrees behind, so overall it’ll feel a lot like Tuesday did. The normal high temperature for December 6th is 38 degrees.

Highs today will reach up to around 37 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Another quick round of light snow showers should move in during the middle of the night. However, most of these will be farther north in our viewing area, along with the northern Thumb. We expect these to end before sunrise on Thursday.

Tonight we'll have some isolated snow showers in our northern counties and the northern Thumb. (WNEM)

Temperatures will fall to around 31 degrees overnight so some of this could stick on roadways (particularly dirt and unimproved roads) up north. The wind will pick up overnight with this disturbance to a speed around 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. That wind direction will be southwesterly.

Thursday

Clouds will decrease behind those snow showers leading to a decent amount of sun on Thursday afternoon! The sun paired with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph will allow temperatures to become unseasonably warm too with a high of 45 degrees. Overall, it’ll be a quiet day!

Thursday will be a warmer day. (WNEM)

Weekend Forecast Update

Going into this part of the forecast, we want to put the disclaimer out again that it’s a very fluid forecast where changes are still on the table. The most recent runs of model data that have been coming in this morning are suggesting a large change for Sunday, all due to the cold front moving in earlier which carries the storm system farther to the east. Not only one model has been showing this today, all of them have been along with their ensemble members too. As a quick note, in weather modeling we refer to ensemble members too, which are variations of the same model with only small variables changed slightly to see how the model outcome changes. Nearly all are supporting this easterly shift in the storm.

In this morning's model data, the chances are significantly lower. (WNEM)

Taking a look at the snapshot of the Hour-By-Hour below, notice how the core of the rain and snow is in the eastern Great Lakes around Pennsylvania and New York as the storm strengthens there. Due to the cold front moving in earlier, that means the cold airmass behind it also moves in earlier on Sunday. This cold airmass -- particularly the even colder air aloft in it -- moving over the relatively warmer Lake Michigan will lead to lake-effect snow showers and drizzle to take over. Clouds would be stubborn as a result too. This has also resulted in a downward trend in the high temperatures for Sunday, take a look at where it now stands in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Sunday has seen much of the storm system shifting east. (WNEM)

One thing that has remained consistent about the weekend -- despite that large shift on Sunday -- is the rain moving in on Saturday. We’re still seeing decent signs of scattered rain showers to move in on Sunday. This will come with a surge of warmth though as temperatures could potentially reach into the lower 50s. Breezy conditions are expected here too, though it is worth noting that we’ve seen these wind speeds shifting slightly downwards in the new data this morning. Conceptually, this does “check out” as the core of the storm system would now be farther away, keeping wind speeds lighter compared to if it was directly moving through the lower peninsula.

Saturday still shows the potential for rain showers. (WNEM)

Again, this is a fluid part of the forecast that is still eligible for more changes and shifts. We want to give this First Alert though to make you aware of where everything currently stands in our newest data as of this morning. Diane will have another update for you at Noon and 4 PM today, then Chris from 5 PM to 6:30 PM. Tune-in for those updates!

