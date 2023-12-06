Fire in Clare Co. closes part of US-127

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A building fire in Clare County has closed down a section of an interstate Wednesday morning.

The fire at Gateway Lanes Bowling Alley happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and TV5 viewers sent in photos of the building on fire.

The fire closed northbound and southbound lanes of Business US 127/McEwan Street between Schoolcrest Avenue and Wilcox Parkway, according to Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

It resulted in a power outage in the area for about a thousand Consumer’s Energy customers. That has since been resolved.

We are working to learn more about what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.