Fire in Clare Co. closes part of US-127

A fire at Gateway Lanes resulted in the closure of a section of US-127
A fire at Gateway Lanes resulted in the closure of a section of US-127(Jason Densmore)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A building fire in Clare County has closed down a section of an interstate Wednesday morning.

The fire at Gateway Lanes Bowling Alley happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and TV5 viewers sent in photos of the building on fire.

The fire closed northbound and southbound lanes of Business US 127/McEwan Street between Schoolcrest Avenue and Wilcox Parkway, according to Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

It resulted in a power outage in the area for about a thousand Consumer’s Energy customers. That has since been resolved.

We are working to learn more about what caused the fire and if there were any injuries.

