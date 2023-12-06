Flint man dies after being shot at sports/fantasy bar
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead after he was shot at a sports bar in Flint.
Michigan State Police (MSP) said the shooting happened at the Odyssey Sports and Fantasy Bar on Dort Highway on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 1:17 a.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 45-year-old Flint man was shot during an altercation with another patron, MSP said, adding that despite life-saving efforts the man died at a local hospital.
MSP said there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have information on this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or on its website.
