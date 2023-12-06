Flint man dies after being shot at sports/fantasy bar

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead after he was shot at a sports bar in Flint.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said the shooting happened at the Odyssey Sports and Fantasy Bar on Dort Highway on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 1:17 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 45-year-old Flint man was shot during an altercation with another patron, MSP said, adding that despite life-saving efforts the man died at a local hospital.

MSP said there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information on this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or on its website.

Read next:
Tuscola Co. park receives grant funding for improvements
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job
Settlement requires Flint scrap metal recycler to reduce air pollution
R.J. Torching - FILE
Science fair competitors to be featured on National Geographic series
Watching TV generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office cruiser
Travel trailer theft leads to chase, arrest of 2 people
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested for attempted shoplifting during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
A fire at Gateway Lanes resulted in the closure of a section of US-127
Fire guts Gateway Lanes in Clare

Latest News

Skunk generic WHNS
MDHHS: Rabies found in skunks from breeder/seller
The North Carolina Department of Commerce has opened grant funding
Tuscola Co. park receives grant funding for improvements
R.J. Torching - FILE
Settlement requires Flint scrap metal recycler to reduce air pollution
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 6