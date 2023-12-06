Former Frankenmuth basketball player’s legacy honored at Game of the Week

The WNEM Game of the Week this week will feature Freeland and Frankenmuth girls basketball, but Friday's matchup will be more than just a game.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It will also be a tribute to former Eagles player Keri Frahm who tragically died in a car accident in California in October. She was just 25-years-old.

During Friday’s game, there will be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. All proceeds will go to the Keri Frahm Memorial Donor Advised Fund to support charitable organizations across the nation.

Frahm coached several girls on the Frankenmuth team and both sides understand that this is bigger than basketball.

“Stuff like that is not supposed to happen,” said Matt Hirschenberger, the head coach of the Freeland girls basketball team. “Frankenmuth was one of the programs that reached out to us right away when we lost Coach Z a few years ago and I never forgot that. And that’s quality people right there and we want to do the same for them. Definitely, our hopes and prayers are for that family.”

Joe Jacobs, the head coach of the girls basketball team at Frankenmuth, said they will honor Frahm’s legacy by playing like Frankenmuth basketball does.

“And that’s competing, going out, and putting your best foot forward,” he said. “I think that’s the message that we’ll send to the girls. To honor Keri, let’s go out and play hard and win and do what we can do to support the Frahm family and Keri’s legacy.”

Click here to donate to the Keri Frahm Memorial Donor Advised Fund.

