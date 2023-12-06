Game of the Week preview: Freeland Falcons

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The first TV5 Game of the Week for the basketball season will feature the girls teams from Freeland and Frankenmuth.

The Freeland Falcons are coming off of their 11th District Championship in the last 12 years, finishing with a 20-6 overall record.

The Falcons had their home opener Tuesday night, Dec. 5 where they won by 34 points.

Last season, one team had their number, and that was Frankenmuth.

The Eagles – who went on to compete in a state championship game – knocked Freeland out of the playoffs in the regional final round.

These Tri-Valley Conference rivals are very familiar with each other and this year, Freeland feels prepared and ready to take on the Eagles.

“We’re really hyped about it. We’ve spent a lot of the summer working together and this is a team that has really good culture. We’ve been here through a lot of years together. This is Karie and I’s third year, Paige and I’s second, so we have a really good group of girls and we’re all excited to play together,” said Addison Seemann, a senior and center for the team.

Paige Kloha, a senior guard, said they need to get their heads in the game.

“Honestly I think we just need to make sure that our heads are in the game and that we come out strong as a team and we make sure that we focus on our game and not theirs,” she said.

Freeland junior guard Karie Keefer said this is a game they are looking forward to.

“It’s always a really competitive game and I think it’s one that we always look forward to every year. I think we really want to win this year because we’ve been battling it out for some of us three years, some of us two years, so we just want to win,” she said.

TV5 will preview the Frankenmuth Eagles on Thursday, Dec. 7.

