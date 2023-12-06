Gateway Lanes owner opens up about devastating fire

“Oh, it’s pretty emotional. So, it’s a lot of history a lot of memories, just the fact that this isn’t around... it’s still trying to sink in,” the owner said.
By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A section of an interstate was closed Wednesday morning after Gateway Lanes and Lounge in Clare caught fire Tuesday night, Dec. 5.

The owners of the business said the building was destroyed.

“I am at a loss for words,” the owners said in a social media post. “A place full of memories for the Gross family since we moved here in 1982 and countless memories for thousands of others over the 60 years that Gateway Lanes was here. A part of Clare died tonight.”

The fire closed northbound and southbound lanes of Business US 127/McEwan Street between Schoolcrest Avenue and Wilcox Parkway, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

It resulted in a power outage in the area for about 1,000 Consumers Energy customers, which has since been resolved.

TV5′s La’Nita Brooks spoke with the owner, John Gross, about the venue and what it meant to the community and his family.

The bowling alley had been in his family for years, but now it is no more.

“Our family moved up here from Port Huron in 1982 and they bought the bowling alley, my mom and dad, my brother and I. My folks owned it for 35-plus years and then retired and sold it,” Gross said.

It was about seven years ago when his parents turned the business over to new owners, but after a few years Gross and his son bought the business back with plans to rehabilitate it for the community.

“We were just building it back up for the last four months, making improvements and restoring it and just making it a place for people to enjoy,” he said.

The bowling alley has been a community staple for over 60 years.

They just got back in the swing of things, even having a bowling league play at the venue Wednesday night just hours before the fire.

“My kids and family... just a regular league night. And [we] didn’t know that an hour later what was going to happen,” he said.

Crews were out Wednesday morning assessing the damage and beginning the groundwork to investigate what caused the fire.

Many residents came by to see what once was a community hub, but for Gross, he lost a piece of his family’s history.

“Oh, it’s pretty emotional. So, it’s a lot of history a lot of memories, just the fact that this isn’t around... it’s still trying to sink in,” he said.

He said he would love to see the bowling alley rebuilt, but as for now it’s too early to tell.

Investigators told TV5 no one was hurt in the fire.

Read next:
Mid-Michigan Amazon centers in peak shipping season
Amazon
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ star coming to Midland
Colin Mochrie
Former Frankenmuth basketball player’s legacy to be honored at Game of the Week
Keri Frahm
Man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say
Buena Vista shooting

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office cruiser
Travel trailer theft leads to chase, arrest of 2 people
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested for attempted shoplifting during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

Latest News

“Oh, it’s pretty emotional. So, it’s a lot of history a lot of memories, just the fact that...
Gateway Lanes owner opens up about devastating fire
Drones help police fight crime in Bay City
Drones help police fight crime in Bay City
An eye in the sky: the Bay City Department of Public Safety said it wants to make its...
Drones help police fight crime in Bay City
Brian Howell, B.S.N., R.N., (third from left) registered nurse, NeuroTrauma ICU, MyMichigan...
Midland nurse receives award for extraordinary care
Skunk generic WHNS
MDHHS: Rabies found in skunk from breeder/seller