Gateway Lanes owner opens up about devastating fire

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - A section of an interstate was closed Wednesday morning after Gateway Lanes and Lounge in Clare caught fire Tuesday night, Dec. 5.

The owners of the business said the building was destroyed.

“I am at a loss for words,” the owners said in a social media post. “A place full of memories for the Gross family since we moved here in 1982 and countless memories for thousands of others over the 60 years that Gateway Lanes was here. A part of Clare died tonight.”

The fire closed northbound and southbound lanes of Business US 127/McEwan Street between Schoolcrest Avenue and Wilcox Parkway, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

It resulted in a power outage in the area for about 1,000 Consumers Energy customers, which has since been resolved.

TV5′s La’Nita Brooks spoke with the owner, John Gross, about the venue and what it meant to the community and his family.

The bowling alley had been in his family for years, but now it is no more.

“Our family moved up here from Port Huron in 1982 and they bought the bowling alley, my mom and dad, my brother and I. My folks owned it for 35-plus years and then retired and sold it,” Gross said.

It was about seven years ago when his parents turned the business over to new owners, but after a few years Gross and his son bought the business back with plans to rehabilitate it for the community.

“We were just building it back up for the last four months, making improvements and restoring it and just making it a place for people to enjoy,” he said.

The bowling alley has been a community staple for over 60 years.

They just got back in the swing of things, even having a bowling league play at the venue Wednesday night just hours before the fire.

“My kids and family... just a regular league night. And [we] didn’t know that an hour later what was going to happen,” he said.

Crews were out Wednesday morning assessing the damage and beginning the groundwork to investigate what caused the fire.

Many residents came by to see what once was a community hub, but for Gross, he lost a piece of his family’s history.

“Oh, it’s pretty emotional. So, it’s a lot of history a lot of memories, just the fact that this isn’t around... it’s still trying to sink in,” he said.

He said he would love to see the bowling alley rebuilt, but as for now it’s too early to tell.

Investigators told TV5 no one was hurt in the fire.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.