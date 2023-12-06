Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday aiming to protect nurses, doctors and healthcare workers from threats on the job.

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to help recruit and retain and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training.

Whitmer signed the legislation at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

News 10′s Riley Connell will have more on this in our later newscasts.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscola County Sheriff's Office cruiser
Travel trailer theft leads to chase, arrest of 2 people
92-year-old driver survives after being hit by semi while attempting to make U-turn on I-94
Genetic testing firm 23andMe says hackers have accessed nearly 7 million customer profiles.
Hackers access millions of 23andMe customer profiles
Handcuffs image
Woman arrested for attempted shoplifting during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event
A fire at Gateway Lanes resulted in the closure of a section of US-127
Fire guts Gateway Lanes in Clare

Latest News

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 6
Watching TV generic
Science fair competitors to be featured on National Geographic series
Crews responded to a fire at Kramer’s South End Grocery in Bay City Wednesday morning.
Crews respond to fire at Kramer’s in Bay City
Congressman Dan Kildee's current Chief of Staff decides not to run for public office
Kildee's Chief of Staff won't run for Congress seat
none
Celebrating National Cookie Cutter Week at Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies