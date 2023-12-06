Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday aiming to protect nurses, doctors and healthcare workers from threats on the job.

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to help recruit and retain and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training.

Whitmer signed the legislation at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

