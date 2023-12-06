Indiana takes down Michigan in Ann Arbor

By Mark Pearson
Updated: 54 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan welcoming Indiana to Ann Arbor for their Big Ten opener this season.

This game was close throughout. The largest lead for either team was seven.

Michigan shot 4-17 from three-point territory while Indiana knocked down 3-9.

Both teams tallied 30 rebounds. The Wolverines had 14 turnovers while the Hoosiers had 13.

It was Indiana though edging Michigan tonight, 78-75.

The Wolverines will look to get back in the win column on Sunday at Iowa.

