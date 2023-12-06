It’s ’Showtime’ in Hockeytown: Kane to make Red Wings debut Thursday

DETROIT (WILX) - Patrick Kane will make his long-awaited return to the ice on Thursday in his debut game with his new team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane, 35, signed with Detroit last week with a one-year $2.75 million deal. The Buffalo, New York native is no stranger to Hockeytown. When he was 14, Kane relocated to Detroit to play for Honeybaked 16U AAA hockey club during the 2003–04 season. During his time with Honeybaked, he lived with former Red Wing forward and later color analyst Pat Verbeek.

He spent his first 16 years in the NHL with rival Chicago Blackhawks before being dealt at the trade deadline. In February, Kane and prospect Cooper Zech were traded to the New York Rangers. Following the Rangers’ first-round exit from the playoffs, Kane underwent hip surgery in June. In coming to Detroit, Kane is reunited with former teammate Alex DeBrincat, who has tallied 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 24 games played.

But what about the jersey number? He wore #88 during his 15-plus seasons with Chicago and in the 19 games he played with the Rangers last season. That’s the number Daniel Sprong acquired when he joined the Wings in the off-season.

“If he comes here, he’s Patrick Kane, so he can have the number and I will switch, for sure,” Sprong told media on Tuesday. “That’s his number, he’s been in the league for a long time. He’s a legend in the game and he’s a superstar, so I would have no problem with that. He made that number a trademark and it’s definitely his.”

The Red Wings announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Sprong will switch to #17.

The Wings (14-7-3) head into Thursday’s game sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division, and in eighth place in the league overall. They’ll face the San Jose Sharks, who are in 31st place out of the 32 teams in the league, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA).

The only team behind the Sharks in the league standings? Kane’s old team, the Blackhawks.

