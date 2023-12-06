Michigan State falls in Big Ten opener against Wisconsin

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State men’s basketball team hosted Wisconsin to start Big Ten play this season.

The Spartans and Badgers both shot 23-51 from the field but the difference was beyond the arc and at the free throw line.

Wisconsin made 10 threes compared to MSU’s six. The Badgers also went 14-14 from the line while the Spartans went 5-7.

Wisconsin defeated Michigan State 70-57.

MSU will now look to regroup when they play at Nebraska on Sunday.

