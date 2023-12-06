Mid-Michigan Amazon centers in peak shipping season

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - With just 20 days left until Christmas, the holiday shopping season is in full swing, as is the holiday “shipping” season.

However, time is running out. Retailers are announcing their cutoff dates to ensure packages arrive on time, and an Amazon fulfillment center in mid-Michigan is running at full steam.

“Every peak it seems like we start, it starts earlier and earlier. So, for this season, it really started ramping up in October. So, I kind of explain it: We’re busy, we’re busier, and then we’re the busiest,” said Stacey McNeese, the owner of the Amazon fulfillment center in Buena Vista Township.

This is crunch time for Amazon and companies that ship for the holidays. Amazon itself has not put out an official deadline, but one of its local fulfillment centers is busy ensuring people have a happy holiday.

“Everyone has to be on the top of their game during this time. And it’s just fast. You’ve got to be adaptable and flexible. And we all work together and get through it,” McNeese said.

She said even last-minute shoppers still have time to get their orders in.

“Lucky for a lot of us last-minute shoppers, you can probably get some things just a couple days before you order it right at your front porch,” she said.

McNeese said ordering at least a week out would be best

It’s almost been three years since McNeese started operating the facility, and while she said the peak season hits earlier and earlier, she’s confident her team can rise to the challenge.

“Everyone is movin’ and groovin’. The drivers come in, load up their vans, and the main goal is to get them out, get them on the road, make deliveries, and get them back safely,” she said. “I have a great team. Without my drivers, none of us, nothing would happen.”

The biggest shippers in the US have posted their deadlines for ensuring packages make it in time for Christmas:

FedEx - Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 21 or by Dec. 22 for same-day shipping.

UPS - Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.

USPS – By Dec. 16 for first-class shipping, including cards.

