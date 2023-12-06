Midland nurse receives award for extraordinary care

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A registered nurse in the Neurotrauma ICU at MyMichigan Medical Center Midland received The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses.

Brian Howell was recently honored with The DAISY award, which is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the efforts of nurses and thank them for making a difference in their patients’ lives.

MyMichigan said the DAISY Foundation was started by the family members of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). The care he received from nurses during his illness inspired his family to start the non-profit.

Click here to nominate a MyMichigan Health nurse for the DAISY Award.

