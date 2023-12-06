Quick round of snow and mix for some tonight, warming up Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of snow passed through earlier this morning for some parts of Mid-Michigan, but after that moved out, things have been fairly quiet since.

We’ll have a few more opportunities for wet weather through the rest of this week and early next week, but as of this moment, we’re not seeing any significant storms systems in the forecast and the one that had a chance to be more impactful this weekend, seems to be trending away from us as well.

This Evening & Overnight

As we work through tonight, our next round of wet weather will move through later this evening, but only for a select few of us. A clipper system to our north and west will send a quick-moving round of snow, possibily mixed with drizzle, through the area late this evening and overnight. The main areas impacted by this will be the northeastern areas like our counties north of the Bay, and the northern Thumb.

A quick. clipper system is expected to pass through the area late tonight. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Although the precipitation amounts won’t be heavy (less than 1″ of snow, light drizzle), overnight lows falling to around freezing or a bit below in spots will bring at least a localized chance of slippery roads tomorrow morning.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 30s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Winds will also pick up overnight, remaining southwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to near 20 miles per hour at times. This will keep wind chills in the 20s Thursday morning.

Thursday

Once our system from late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning moves out, the rest of the day should be dry. Clouds will likely be stubborn to clear, though areas farther to the south and west (Gratiot, Shiawassee, etc.) may have a chance to see some sun between the clouds during the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 40s Thursday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Behind a warm front, we should see highs jump back into the 40s for most areas tomorrow, with a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts between 20 to 25 miles per hour. This will keep wind chills closer to the 30s and low 40s.

Dry weather continues on Thursday night, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.

Weekend Storm Update: More Rain, Less Snow

Our weekend storm system is showing some signs of change in our morning and afternoon data today, illustrating why it’s always best for patience when it comes to storms 5-7 days out in time. While the door isn’t closed on this system just yet, it seems to be trending away from us.

Our weekend system is starting to trend toward a quick round of rain. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

We will likely still receive some wet weather from it, mostly in the form of rain as the low itself moves to the north and west of us in its path. But it’s showing signs of being much more progressive, with the system moving to the east much faster, allowing the wet weather to come to an end before the cold air can really settle in and bring us a more impactful snow. Assuming this trend holds, we may see some flakes at the end, but the better accumulating snow will be to our east.

We have seen systems trend away from us before, only to come back into the fold a few days ahead of time, so we’ll still be watching. However, right now, it appears to be low impact for us.

If you’re not a big fan of the cold, the path of this system will bring temperatures into the 50s as we start the weekend on Saturday!

