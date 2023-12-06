Science fair competitors to be featured on National Geographic series

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Competitors from a mid-Michigan science fair are going to be featured on a National Geographic television series.

Recent competitors from the Flint Regional Science and Engineering Fair (FRSEF) will be featured on National Geographic’s Science Fair: The Series on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The FRSEF said the following was provided in a statement from the network:

Science Fair: The Series showcases students working to solve the world’s most complex and pressing issues using science while competing for a coveted spot at the International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF), the most competitive science fair on the planet. The series follows competing students in their relentless pursuit of excellence as they tackle contemporary topics in various areas of science. The series also follows the families and teachers as they support and push their students along the way.

The FRSEF has been recognized as one of the top science fairs in the nation as its international qualifiers often take high honors, the FRSEF said, adding its students have earned awards at the international fair for the past nine consecutive years, along with many more over the fair’s history.

Science Fair: The Series will be aired on Nat Geo on Dec. 10th and will be available on the streaming platforms Disney+ and Hulu on Monday, Dec. 11.

