Settlement requires Flint scrap metal recycler to reduce air pollution

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A settlement was reached between a scrap metal recycler, located in Flint and formerly Battle Creek, and several government organizations to take significant air contamination reduction measures.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), alongside the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Michigan Department of Attorney General (AG) announced the settlement against alleged industrial polluter R.J. Torching on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The settlement was reached on Dec. 4 and the proposed consent decree, filed with U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, would mandate significant air contamination reduction measures and installations at the scrap metal recycling plant in Flint and stipulates $150,000 in civil penalties against the company to settle alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act, following years of state and federal actions to address visible emissions of inhalable metallic particulate matter, the AG’s office said.

“I am grateful my department and EGLE could partner with the DOJ and EPA to secure this proposed settlement to put an end to these many and significant alleged environmental violations,” said AG Dana Nessel. “In communities already disproportionately burdened by environmental injustice, from historic industrial legacies to current-day emission loads, we must remain vigilant to enforce the laws that protect the people and public health.”

The proposed consent decree would require R.J. Torching to install a pollution capture and control system and conduct more air pollution testing and monitoring for its operation in Flint, the AG’s office said, adding the Flint plant has produced excess emissions of particulate matter, as well as visible emissions of inhalable metallic particulate matter.

The scrap metal recycler closed its Battle Creek location permanently in 2020.

According to the AG’s office, before reaching the proposed consent decree, the EPA and EGLE alleged the scrap metal recycler, which uses high-powered torches to cut large metal objects such as automotive manufacturing machinery, violated visible emissions limitations, illegally conducted open burning, and failed to properly operate air pollution control devices.

Additionally, the EPA and EGLE alleged that the company violated a 2015 settlement that mandated the use of a specified air pollution cleansing device and to comply with state requirements on visible emissions.

Click here to read more about the settlement and to find more information about the modification.

The settlement is subject to a public comment period and final court approval, the AG’s office said, adding a virtual meeting on the proposed consent decree will be held on Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For information on how to submit a public comment and participate in the meeting, visit the website for the Department of Justice.

