Toddler crawls through doggie door before drowning in backyard pool, police say

FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.
FILE -- Authorities in Arizona say a 1-year-old boy has drowned in a pool.(piepermeredith via canva)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Gray News/KPHO) - A young boy in Arizona is dead after drowning in a pool on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say first responders were called to a Gilbert-area home regarding a possible drowning at around 2:30 p.m.

Rescuers said they found a 1-year-old child who had fallen into an unfenced pool in a backyard.

CPR was performed on the boy who was taken to the hospital but he later died.

Police said it appeared the toddler crawled through a doggie door to get into the backyard before falling into the pool. It’s unclear how long he was in the water.

Police have not immediately identified the boy or his family, but said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Recovered body confirmed to be missing Flushing woman, sheriff says
Police are asking for help identifying the person who robbed the Kroger store on State Street...
Police searching for suspect in robbery
Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
Man arrested, charged for stealing cigarettes totaling $3,500
Man arrested, charged for stealing cigarettes totaling $3,500
The parents of Brian Laundrie have admitted what their son told them about the disappearance...
Laundrie family admits to what they knew about Gabby Petito’s disappearance

Latest News

Former Frankenmuth basketball player’s legacy to be honored at Game of the Week
Amazon
Mid-Michigan Amazon centers in peak shipping season
With just 20 days left until Christmas, the holiday shopping season is in full swing, as is...
Mid-Michigan Amazon centers in peak shipping season
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Actors vote to approve deal that ended strike, bringing relief to union leaders and Hollywood
Buena Vista shooting
Man arrested after argument leads to shooting, police say