Tuscola Co. park receives grant funding for improvements

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Tuscola County park has received grant funding from the Recreation Passport grant program to make improvements.

It was announced Bodeis Park in the village of Mayville has received $135,000 in grant funding to make park improvements on Dec. 6 by the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Recreation Passport grant program is funded by sales of the Michigan Recreation Passport. The passports gives year-round vehicle access to 100-plus state parks and recreation areas, more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor spaces.

The grant program receives 10 percent of the passport revenues. The remaining funds support operations, infrastructure, and history and cultural asses in the state parks and recreation system.

“When we invest in our state parks and public lands, we all benefit,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Recreation Passport helps us improve parks, trails, playgrounds, campgrounds, and so much more across Michigan, improving quality of life and growing our economy.”

In addition to Bodeis Park, 14 other communities received funding from the grant for improvements and developments. The 2023 grant funding awards totaled nearly $2 million.

Selected projects were scored and selected from a field of 47 grant applications seeking $5.4 million in local funding.

Since its inception in 2010, the Recreation Passport grant program has awarded just over $18.5 million to recipients statewide.

